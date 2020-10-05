A dark, dull and grey day in Donegal this morning with showers forecast for later this afternoon

Contact
More rain expected in Donegal today
It will be mostly cloudy this morning and early afternoon with further outbreaks of rain across the county.
Through the late afternoon and evening, the rain will clear slowly northeastwards with some bright spells following. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with moderate westerly winds.
Mostly cloudy this morning with rain in Leinster & Ulster The rain will clear slowly northeastwards through the day with sunny spells following This afternoon showers will develop in the west & will spread across the country this evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees pic.twitter.com/i3cmeN6MSn— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 5, 2020
Tonight
Later this evening, showers or longer spells of rain will spread eastwards to all areas and will continue overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.
