Gardaí in Donegal warn parents of the dangers associated with the illegal use of fireworks with Halloween on the horizon

Contact
Gardaí warn parents in relation to the dangers of fireworks
The Halloween festive season is on the horizon and gardaí in Donegal are taking this opportunity to remind people that the illegal use of fireworks can be distressful for those who are vulnerable, the elderly, pets and families.
Kevin Street Gardaí conducted a search in the A-District in support of #OperationTombola when they found these fireworks. Over 470 rockets were seized. pic.twitter.com/0xYI2EzWrT— Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 2, 2020
“Parents, please ensure that you know where your kids are and conduct regular searches of their bags for fireworks.
“Talk to your kids about the great dangers associated with fireworks as many people sustain horrific burn related injuries at this time of year,” a spokesperson said.
If you have any information about illegal fireworks, please do not hesitate to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
You can also contact your local station.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.