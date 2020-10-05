This year’s theme for National Fire Safety Week is “Smoke Alarms Save Lives” and the focus is on fire safety in the home.

We are spending more time at home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and it is important to protect ourselves and our homes from fire.

As our routines change in these challenging times, we can build new fire safety habits to bring with us as we adapt and change to our new normal.

Unfortunately, more than 40 people die in Ireland each year as a result of fire. Tragically, over 90% of the incidents occur in the home, both the very young and the elderly are particularly vulnerable. As part of Fire Safety Week we are encouraging people to fit smoke alarms to their homes and make sure they are in good working order.

Smoke alarms will warn you if there is a fire in your home, and remember your sense of smell does not work when you are asleep, and smoke can put you into a deeper sleep.

Helpful tips