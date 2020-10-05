A total of 900 metres of problematic pipes to be replaced in Donegal town

A total of 900m of old and damaged drinking water mains in Lifford is being replaced.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council are replacing the pipes which are prone to frequent bursts and leakage.

The mains are being replaced with new high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes, which will reduce water supply disruptions for customers in the area.

Complete in November

The drinking water mains that are being replaced are located along Castlefinn Road, Conneyburrow, Lifford.

The works are expected to be completed in late November and will ensure customers in this area enjoy an improved water supply with less disruption. Farran’s Construction Ltd are contracted to carry out the work on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water's Declan Cawley, said: “Irish Water is committed to safeguarding the water supply for customers in Lifford. The works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 900 metres of problematic water mains along Castlefinn Road.

"The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main to customers’ property boundaries and connecting them to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some local traffic management in place during the works. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times."

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Customers can phone Irish Water on 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or check out the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website for regular updates.