Virtually great interest in Donegal Connect which is appearing on the horizon

People from across the globe invited to enjoy all that the event has to offer

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

There has been a huge interest from virtual audiences as Donegal Connect 2020 appears on the horizon. 

The event takes place on Thursday, October 8 and will focus on key themes including relocating to Donegal, remote working, business and tourism innovation as well as an Irish and contemporary music session. 

Cathaoirleach

Speaking ahead of Donegal Connect 2020, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Rena Donaghy said: "It was really important that we were able to hold Donegal Connect in 2020 and thanks to the technology available, we can welcome the people of Donegal, our diaspora and other interested parties to Donegal Connect virtually this year.

"We are delighted with the response received, so far. For those who have registered, spread the word among your networks. We want to showcase Donegal to as many as we can.’’

Relocating to Donegal

If your current work life balance is a struggle then the morning session is of particular relevance to you. It focuses on relocating to and remote working in Donegal. It will have a range of speakers from those who have made the move to Donegal and those who work remotely in the county. The morning session will also highlight support structures, such as, The Citizens Information, Crosscare and Grow Remote to assist those who are considering making the move to Donegal. 

Donegal is home to a range of new and emerging technologies and innovation which will be showcased during the afternoon innovation session. It will feature talks from Dr. Stephen Seawright of the WiSar Labs in LYIT, Stephen Mulligan from Three Ireland, Pramerica’s Joe Dunleavy and Dr. Gillian Doyle who will share the Cerebreon journey to Donegal.  A VR tourism experience courtesy of Emagine Media will also illuminate some of Donegal’s best known landmarks. 

The audience will be able to unwind with an eclectic treat of traditional and contemporary music. The set features Donegal’s own In Their Thousands performing alternative rock, with Bostonian Irish Devri and New York-based Cherish The Ladies, both with strong Diaspora influences, also featuring. 

Event Booking

To book tickets now for this FREE event visit  www.donegalconnect.com. You can also  email info@donegaldiaspora.ie, or call +353 74 91 60735.

