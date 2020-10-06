Garda appeal for information following incident where a male threw a bottle at a window and shattered the glass

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a criminal damage incident that took place in St Johnston on Friday, October 2.

At approximately 2.10am, on Friday night, a male threw a glass bottle at the front window of a house causing it to smash in the Transallagh area of St. Johnston.

CCTV is available and it is being reviewed.

If anyone was in that area around that time and observed anything that might assist with garda inquiries, please contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100.