Donegal garda warns of latest phishing scam where members of the public are asked to give PPS number to register for jury duty

An Garda Síochána wish to alert the public to a ‘phishing’ scam whereby people are being contacted by an email purporting to be from the Department of Justice and Equality asking them to register for jury duty.
The email will have the words ‘Ireland Justice Department’ and will come from the email address ‘jury@justice.ie’.
The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, ‘justice.ie’. When clicked on it redirects people to a cloned website, where a person’s name, date of birth and PPS number is sought.
Gardaí are advising the public as follows:
• Do not respond to unsolicited emails
• Do not clicks onto links contained within them
• Do not give away any personal data
• Report the matter to An Garda Síochána
• Be aware that the public are never asked to register for jury service in this manner as people are contacted by summons for jury service by the County Registrar.
