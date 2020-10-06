Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal garda warns of latest phishing scam where members of the public are asked to give PPS number to register for jury duty

Public reminded that you will not be asked to register for jury duty in this manner

ALERT: Gardaí issue scam warning over latest phishing email doing the rounds

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

An Garda Síochána wish to alert the public to a ‘phishing’ scam whereby people are being contacted by an email purporting to be from the Department of Justice and Equality asking them to register for jury duty. 

The email will have the words ‘Ireland Justice Department’ and will come from the email address ‘jury@justice.ie’. 


The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, ‘justice.ie’. When clicked on it redirects people to a cloned website, where a person’s name, date of birth and PPS number is sought. 

Gardaí are advising the public as follows:
• Do not respond to unsolicited emails
• Do not clicks onto links contained within them
• Do not give away any personal data
• Report the matter to An Garda Síochána
• Be aware that the public are never asked to register for jury service in this manner as people are contacted by summons for jury service by the County Registrar.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie