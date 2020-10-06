Contact

People are asked to heed the garda warning of light up, lock up

Operation Thor began in 2015 and has resulted in a decline in burglaries

Gardaí urge people to lock up and light up

Operation Thor is in commencement until March, 2020

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Garda Niall Maguire would encourage you to 'Lock Up/Light Up' this winter to help keep your home safe from crime.  

The Falcarragh-based garda said that there are a number of simple things that people can do to protect their home and valuables. 

An Garda Síochána has furnished you with these helpful tips:

Whether you are at home or going out remember:

  • Turn on some lights
  • Use timer switches
  • Lock all doors and windows
  • Use an alarm
  • Store keys away from windows
  • Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in the house.

People are also reminded to photograph or video items of valuable jewellery so that if they were to be taken they could be identified as belonging to you. 

People are being asked to not leave keys within sight from a window or a letterbox. People should keep their keys out of sight. 

Operation Thor 

An Garda Síochána commenced the winter phase of Operation Thor on October 1 and it will run until the end of March 2021.


The aim of the operation is to target the anticipated increase in burglaries that can occur in the winter months. The initiative has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, leading to a significant decline in property related crime since its introduction in 2015.

Due to the seasonal nature of burglaries there is an increase in this form of crime to the extent of 20% in the winter months, when daylight hours are at the lowest level.

Residential burglary in 2020 has fallen during Covid-19, with a sharp reduction observed in March/April in response to Government restrictions on work, travel, school and business. From March to August inclusive, there were 43.1% fewer residential burglaries reported compared to the same period in 2019.

