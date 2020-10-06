RTÉ'S cheap Irish homes is looking for Donegal participants for series 2

Contact
Instagram sensation Maggie Molloy of @cheapirishhouses and Building Engineer Kieran McCarthy are back on the road looking for Ireland’s best property bargains for under €100k.
For this new eight-part series, Maggie is looking for adventurous house hunters with open minds who are not afraid of a bit of work. In return she will reveal the kind of properties people would never have thought were within their reach.
Maggie will help prospective buyers find their very own piece of the Irish countryside at jaw-droppingly low prices.
View this post on Instagram
Craghyboyle, Dungloe, Co. Donegal. €70k. Offered at bids over €70k this cottage sits on c.30 acres beside a lake! Do I need to say more? I hope not because the listing doesn’t tell me much more. But it is stunning and well worth some more research if its getting your cogs turning! As always, i’m not the selling agent for todays property, to see the full original listing, scroll up to the top of my grid & click on the links page. If you own this property and do not wish to have it featured, or if you are the new owner & would like the post removed, just get in touch using the email button at the top of the grid and we will be happy to oblige!
"Whether you dream of finding your first home on a few acres, or maybe a townhouse to incorporate a shop space, it is possible," says Maggie. “There are Cheap Irish Homes everywhere, you just need to know where to look!”
If working from the kitchen table over the past few months has cemented your decision to leave the big city, and you’re actively looking to move, we would love to hear from you.
Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between November 2020 and April 2021. In accordance with Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines, this may be in person or through remote recording. The production team are committed to the safety of contributors and crew for the duration of the production.
If you would like to apply to take part in the show, please email: cheapirishhomes@cameopr oductions.ie
