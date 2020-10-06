Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

RTÉ'S cheap Irish homes is looking for Donegal participants for series 2

"Whether you dream of finding your first home on a few acres, or maybe a townhouse to incorporate a shop space, it is possible," said Maggie

RTÉ'S cheap Irish homes is looking for Donegal participants for series 2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Instagram sensation Maggie Molloy of @cheapirishhouses and Building Engineer Kieran McCarthy are back on the road looking for Ireland’s best property bargains for under €100k. 

For this new eight-part series, Maggie is looking for adventurous house hunters with open minds who are not afraid of a bit of work. In return she will reveal the kind of properties people would never have thought were within their reach.

Maggie will help prospective buyers find their very own piece of the Irish countryside at jaw-droppingly low prices.  

View this post on Instagram

Craghyboyle, Dungloe, Co. Donegal. €70k. Offered at bids over €70k this cottage sits on c.30 acres beside a lake! Do I need to say more? I hope not because the listing doesn’t tell me much more. But it is stunning and well worth some more research if its getting your cogs turning! As always, i’m not the selling agent for todays property, to see the full original listing, scroll up to the top of my grid & click on the links page. If you own this property and do not wish to have it featured, or if you are the new owner & would like the post removed, just get in touch using the email button at the top of the grid and we will be happy to oblige!

A post shared by Cheap Irish Houses (@cheapirishhouses) on

 "Whether you dream of finding your first home on a few acres, or maybe a townhouse to incorporate a shop space, it is possible," says Maggie. “There are Cheap Irish Homes everywhere, you just need to know where to look!” 

 

If working from the kitchen table over the past few months has cemented your decision to leave the big city, and you’re actively looking to move, we would love to hear from you.  

Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between November 2020 and April 2021. In accordance with Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines, this may be in person or through remote recording. The production team are committed to the safety of contributors and crew for the duration of the production.  

If you would like to apply to take part in the show, please email: cheapirishhomes@cameopr oductions.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie