Almost €20,000 in new funding package announced for Donegal libraries

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he is delighted that families with low literacy skills and disadvantaged and marginalised groups, are to benefit from a funding package of €18,913 to be channelled through libraries in Donegal.

The money will be provided from the 2020 Dormant Accounts Action Plan and from Libraries funding, which is administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

"The funding has a specific focus and is aimed at groups such as the elderly, the Traveller Community and those with disabilities and I am delighted that five Donegal projects have been included for funding,” Minister McConalogue said.

Among the Donegal projects is one aimed at older people in Buncrana and surrounding areas, that will encourage older people to engage with the Library Service in a safe location and offer them a space in which to share their COVID-19 experiences.

Another project is an innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths) initiative aimed at the Traveller Community, children with intellectual differences and residents of deprived areas.

The aim of that programme is to develop an interest in STEAM based activities among children and to be a learning experience for the parents/guardians, by using kits which are circuit-based packs for building a small robotic piece.

According to Minister McConalogue, the funding will have real positive benefits for many people in Donegal:“I am delighted that this funding has been allocated to assist the libraries in Donegal with the outstanding work they do. The last few months have been very difficult and any funding which helps our libraries to reach out and engage with communities is most welcome.”

Another of the Donegal projects to receive funding is the purchase of Teach, Type, Read and Spell (TTRS) licences to assist people with low literacy levels or learning differences.

“These licences can be expensive and very difficult to afford for families who need them. I hope that those who really need them can avail of these and benefit from them,” Minister McConalogue added.

The two other Donegal projects will see a 6 week personalised 30-minute bedtime music and movement session provided as part of the children’s book festival (Wainfest), under the Right to Read programme and a programme for blind & visually impaired people and older people to meet with others, and interact and enjoy various activities.