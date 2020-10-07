Book far exceeds Ballyshannon author’s expectations going into reprint mere days following its launch

A book that was launched by a Ballyshannon-based author went into reprint within days and has far exceeded the writer’s expectations.

The response to Arylene Murphy’s book ‘Grace - Saved a Wretch Like Me’ has been described as phenomenal by both the author and her friend and colleague Martin McFadden.

Since the book went on sale, it has been posted to Australia, Canada and America such is the demand for the new work.

Different jobs

In her book, Arylene writes about how her life was destroyed because of the abuse she suffered as a child.

She was initially abused at the tender age of 7 on the kitchen floor of her home.

In her book, Arylene writes that the abuse which occurred until she was 14 years of age involved seven men and a woman.

Arylene considered being a nun but rather went to London, worked in a bar, ran a taxi firm, worked in a tattoo shop and modeled.

Eventually her addictions saw her living in a London flat with nothing to account for her life but a black bin bag of belongings and her dog, Sasha.

Family is everything

Her family stepped in when she most needed them and the book which went on sale on September 25 is dedicated to her mother whom Arylene is exceptionally close to.

Arylene attributes her survival to her loving family.

The book has, to date, exceeded Arylene’s expectations who is overwhelmed by the reaction the book has had.

People have sent Arylene messages support from across the world on social media.

There has been a huge surge of local support as well and Arylene has thanked all those who have communicated with her over the last number of weeks.

Counsellors

A qualified trauma counsellor Arylene works together with Martin McFadden an Integrative Counsellor, an expert in addiction counselling and the two complement each other through their work with innovativeintervenions.ie.

They both have acquired a lot of experience between them and are poised to help those who struggle with addiction and/or childhood abuse as the two issues are very much related.

How to get the book

The book is on sale at a Novel Idea, Ballyshannon, Four Masters, Donegal town, BookMark, Letterkenny and Breslin’s Service Station, Killybegs. The book is also available on Amazon and Choice Publishing.