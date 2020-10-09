A mixed bag of weather in store for Donegal as we head towards the weekend

There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today. Some showers will be heavy and there will be a risk of hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds.

Tonight

Scattered showers will continue tonight. Lowest temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees and westerly winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty, strong at times in coastal areas.