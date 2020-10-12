Showers and sunny spells forecast for Donegal this morning

Rain should clear eastwards this morning making way for sunnier spells.

Scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day with highest afternoon temperatures ranging from 11 to 13 degrees in fresh northwest breezes.

Rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea during this morning. A clearance to brighter conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers will extend across the country from the west. Highest afternoon temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees in fresh northwest breezes pic.twitter.com/qCbSXBWDBm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 12, 2020

Tonight

Cold and breezy overnight with clear spells and showers. The showers will become fairly widespread overnight, becoming longer spells of rain, at times. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.