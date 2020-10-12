Showers and sunny spells forecast for Donegal this morning

Dark and dull weather on the horizon as winter approaches

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@gmail.com

Cnoc Fola, Brinalack

Rain should clear eastwards this morning making way for sunnier spells. 

Scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day with highest afternoon temperatures ranging from 11 to 13 degrees in fresh northwest breezes.

Tonight
Cold and breezy overnight with clear spells and showers. The showers will become fairly widespread overnight, becoming longer spells of rain, at times. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.