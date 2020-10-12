Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Researcher sought to document history of Saint who was born in Donegal 1500 years ago

This year and 2021 marks the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Naomh Colmcille in Gartan

Researcher sought to document history of Saint who was born in Donegal 1500 years ago

Researcher sought to document history of Saint Colmcille

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The Donegal County Council Archive Service is seeking to employ someone who will research and write an education/study pack based on Saint Colmcille for primary schools. 

This year and 2021 marks the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille in Gartan.

The Archives Service of Donegal County Council includes a programme of projects aimed at students and education providers in the county. The aim of the education programme is to increase awareness of the importance of local archives, history and heritage.

It is envisaged that the researcher documents the history, heritage and folklore associated with Colmcille in the area. These reports ought to be written and prepared for publication and online access as an education/study pack for primary schools.

It is hoped that the information contained in the pack should be original in format and should include an accessible and comprehensive history of the life and legacy of Colmcille, along with illustrations, images and worksheets. 

Full details can be obtained on the council’s official webpage at www.donegalcoco.ie.

Applications must be received on or before 4pm on Tuesday, October 20, next. 

The work must be completed by Friday, December 4.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie