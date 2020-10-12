Researcher sought to document history of Saint who was born in Donegal 1500 years ago

The Donegal County Council Archive Service is seeking to employ someone who will research and write an education/study pack based on Saint Colmcille for primary schools.

This year and 2021 marks the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille in Gartan.

The Archives Service of Donegal County Council includes a programme of projects aimed at students and education providers in the county. The aim of the education programme is to increase awareness of the importance of local archives, history and heritage.

It is envisaged that the researcher documents the history, heritage and folklore associated with Colmcille in the area. These reports ought to be written and prepared for publication and online access as an education/study pack for primary schools.

It is hoped that the information contained in the pack should be original in format and should include an accessible and comprehensive history of the life and legacy of Colmcille, along with illustrations, images and worksheets.

Full details can be obtained on the council’s official webpage at www.donegalcoco.ie.

Applications must be received on or before 4pm on Tuesday, October 20, next.

The work must be completed by Friday, December 4.