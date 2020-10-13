Mother's emotional appeals for her son to come home to Falcarragh

Gardaí in Milford are re-issuing their appeal for information in relation to Cian Langelaan,27, who has been reported missing from the Falcarragh area.

The last known sighting of Cian was over two weeks ago in the Hornhead area where searches are being conducted.

A Facebook site 'Find Cian' has been established where people co-ordinate information about searches and other such information.

Cian's mother, Anthea, is anxious that he come home. She posted a message to him urging to come home and asking him to let her know he is safe.

Friends and family in the area are also urging Cian to make contact with home and let people know he is alright.

Cian is described as being 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy coloured hair.

Gardaí urged landowners to search the area of Hornhead and their outhouses. People across the county are urged to do the same.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or if they have had

any contact from him we would ask them to please contact Milford Gardaí on 074 91 53060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

We wish to also appeal to Cian, if he is listening to please make contact with his family or gardaí as

everyone is very concerned.