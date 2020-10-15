Eelegant Georgian House comes onto the market in Donegal

A stunningly elegant home which comes complete with a hard tennis court, wine cellar, sauna and boat room has come onto the market in Donegal.

The postcard property is one that may very well attract international attention alongside national.

Steeped in history

Originally forming part of the Dunmore Estate, Prospect House was built as a dower house for the McClintock family in the early 1800s.

It later became home to Francis Heron, a Ramelton native, who emigrated to Canada and became a proprietor of the Hudson Bay Company.

Prospect House has been lovingly cared for over forty-six years by its present owners, preserving its original features and updating where appropriate.

This stunning family residence comprises a two-storey over basement Georgian home with a rear two-storey modern extension.

Sauna and boat room

A bright entrance porch and hallway open up to a fine drawing room and formal dining room.

Beyond these two reception rooms is the inner hall, which leads to the first floor bedrooms and basement wine cellar.



The large kitchen/living/dining room warmed by an Aga leads to a sunroom, utility room, and sauna wing with boat room.

Wyatt windows and fireplaces

There are five bedrooms, two of which have either an ensuite bathroom or shower room. The first floor which is directly above the kitchen and sunroom comprises the main bathroom, large twin room and ensuite guest bedroom/study. Meanwhile, the first floor of the main house accommodates the master bedroom with split level ensuite bathroom and two additional bedrooms.

The main bedrooms command gorgeous views across the gardens, lake and / or Lough Foyle.

Throughout the house, there are many original features, such as, Wyatt windows and antique fireplaces.

Mature gardens and stunning views

Reached by a tree-lined winding avenue, Prospect House sits amidst beautiful, well-tended, mature gardens and grounds which equates to almost ten acres of private parklands, which wrap around Prospect House. These grounds include a private lake, walled garden, lawn garden bounded by mature trees and accessed via a winding avenue with overhanging trees and through feature electric gates.

The lake is a focal point of the property with a fountain and waterfall and is home to many flowering lily pads.

Those in the house enjoy stunning views of Lough Foyle from the main living areas.

Tennis court and games room

The outbuildings have been meticulously cared for and include a gardener’s shed, potting house, sports shed, log shed, covered carport for three cars and a separate lock-up covered area for garden equipment.

Above the main outbuilding is a large open plan area, which has been used as a function room/games room and fronts on to the tennis court.

There are areas of the house that may be converted to other living quarters subject to obtaining planning permission.

The house is located in the picturesque village of Carrigans which is located close to the bustling city of Derry and the Cathedral town of Letterkenny.

The property comes onto the market with a price of €995,000.

For further information on this property, click here .

You can also contact Kiara at Sherry Fitzgerald, Rainey on 074 91 222 11.