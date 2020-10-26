It will be bright and breezy this morning with rain at intervals throughout the day

Bright and breezy today with sunny spells and passing showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent this morning, becoming lighter and more isolated this afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with fresh west to northwest winds easing later today.

Tonight

Rather chilly under clear spells with just isolated showers at first tonight. Cloud will increase overnight and rain will spread from the southwest before morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate southwest winds backing to a gusty southeast as rain develops.

Tomorrow

It will be damp, cloudy and breezy on Tuesday morning as outbreaks of rain gradually clear northeastwards. Brighter and fresher conditions will follow from the west, with sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy in the west later. Gusty southeasterly winds, will veer west to southwest with the clearance of the rain. Afternoon highs of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.