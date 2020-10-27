Leading Donegal GAA player announced as ambassador for emerging Irish company

Donegal GAA player Michael Murphy has been announced as an ambassador for emerging Irish company that has launched a new first-to-market range of Green Coffee and health beverages.

Circle of Light is committed to inspiring people to make healthier choices to support their overall health

The first to market range of Green Coffee contains chlorogenic acid, extensive research has shown that drinks rich in chlorogenic acid can help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure in those with elevated levels.

The new products have been created on the back of ten years of research and development with the aim of inspiring people to make healthier choices to support their overall health.

Murphy said: “I am delighted to be working with newly launched health company Circle of Light. As a sports person I have always been interested in the role nutrition plays in overall performance and health.

He continued: “These scientifically backed range of products bring something new and innovative to the Irish market and the proven health benefits are second to none. It's important that access to good health and well-being products is brought to more local outlets and not just on health-food store shelves. This should be a given, but it can be hard to find straight forward products whose efficacy you can trust”.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in Ireland, accounting for 36% of all deaths, while high blood pressure is estimated to affect almost one million people in Ireland and is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Additionally, as the COVID 19 pandemic continues new findings are emerging which illustrate that high blood pressure and underlying heart conditions can increase the risk of complications associated with COVID 19 .

The newly launched products have specific, evidence-based health benefits that both target specific ailments (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, constipation, gut health, insomnia), and serve as meaningful contributions towards a more robust immune system and healthier lifestyle.

Detailed scientific research has shown that chlorogenic acid – an active ingredient in Circle of Light’s Green Coffee products - can help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure in those with elevated levels. Ordinarily destroyed during the traditional roasting process, the green coffee bean - in its natural form - is high in a number of active ingredients, particularly chlorogenic acid, which has widespread health benefits as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Circle of Light CEO, Dr Sarah Kelly, emphasised that in addition to the public health guidelines, strengthening our health and immunity can have a profound impact on how we will live and cope with COVID 19 and other illnesses this winter. She indicated that incremental changes to lifestyle - including exercise, healthy diet and smoking cessation - can significantly help to improve overall health in a short period of time.

“We are delighted to have Michael on board! Aside from his incredible athletic achievements at elite levels - and his insight as a local business owner - his impressive PE, Biology, and Psychology background mirrors our deepest values here at Circle of Light. We want to empower people to make meaningful contributions to their well-being, and to ensure that access to nutrition-led products with scientific integrity are available locally - not just to those with proximity to urban specialty stores.

“Michael is a wonderful advocate for raising awareness and encouraging people to make gentle changes in moving towards preventative health as a lifestyle - from moving more, to our daily food choices.

“He lives what he values, which makes him an excellent role model. As we roll out nationwide, it is our mission to empower people to make convenient healthy choices, and we thank Michael for his valuable support of our mission”

Prof. Niall Moyna - One of Circle of Light’s Independent scientific advisors to Circle of Light - added: “Let’s not kid ourselves. Covid is a smart virus. It preferentially targets those of us with pre-existing medical conditions. There’s never been a better time for people to make a change. It’s great to see an Irish company develop natural health-enhancing food products backed by strong scientific evidence. ”

According to Prof Moyna, detailed scientific research has shown that chlorogenic acid – an active ingredient in Circle of Light’s Green Coffee products - can help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure in those with elevated levels.

About Circle of Light

Circle of Light was founded on the principle that ‘food is medicine’ with the aim of inspiring people to make healthier choices to support their overall health. Through over ten years of research and development, Circle of Light’s bespoke health drinks have been carefully crafted to deliver naturally sourced ingredients with proven health benefits to heart and gut, for a strengthened overall immune system.

The Green Coffee range is available in a variety of blends (Original, Infused with Ginger, and Infused with Green and Herbal Teas) and enriched with health enhancing herbal infusions.

Another of their products is FIBRE89 (ginger & cinnamon flavours). For the first time, Inulin - a prebiotic fibre extracted from chicory root - has been granulated to make a tasty and refreshing drink with extensive health benefits. With one in five people suffering from constipation in Ireland, including at least 40% of all pregnant women, this prebiotic fibre is 89% chicory inulin, promoting ‘good bacteria’ to support gut health, normal bowel function and general well-being.

The new Donegal stockists include, Canny & Doherty’s SuperValu Carndonagh, Cosgrove’s SuperValu Bundoran, Kavanagh’s SuperValu Ballybofey, Kavanagh’s SuperValu Buncrana, Kavanagh’s SuperValu Glebe, Kavanagh’s SuperValu Dungloe, Rooney’s SuperValu Killybegs and Simple Simon’s Health Food Store Glebe.