Risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms in Donegal later today

It certainly is dull in Donegal this morning with clouds and outbreaks of rain. However, the rain will clear away to the east this morning and will be followed by scattered showers and sunny spells later today, according to the Met Éireann forecast.
Some showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms this evening. A blustery day with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
Rain slow to clear the northeast this morning but brightening up in the west with sunny spells and scattered showers, extending countrywide this afternoon. Some showers heavy, with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Blustery with highs of 10-13C.
Tonight
Tonight will be blustery with scattered showers in west Ulster, some heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.
Showers will be more isolated further east. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, strong around the coast.
