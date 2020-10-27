Garda appeal for information after gate is stolen from historic fort in Donegal

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information following the theft of a gate from an Grianán fort in Burt.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said the gate was large in size adding that the fort is currently closed to the public, at the moment, due to Covid-19.

The theft was committed between last Saturday morning, October 24 and Sunday morning, October 25.

The lock on the entrance gate was cut and the large gate was stolen and taken from the area.

"It is believed that an angle grinder or some implement was used to remove the gate," Srg Walsh said.

The gate has to have been removed by a vehicle due to its size.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call gardaí in Buncrana at 074 93 20540.