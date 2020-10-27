Garda appeal for information after gate is stolen from historic fort in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for information following the theft of a gate from an Grianán fort in Burt.
Sergeant Eunan Walsh said the gate was large in size adding that the fort is currently closed to the public, at the moment, due to Covid-19.
The theft was committed between last Saturday morning, October 24 and Sunday morning, October 25.
The lock on the entrance gate was cut and the large gate was stolen and taken from the area.
"It is believed that an angle grinder or some implement was used to remove the gate," Srg Walsh said.
The gate has to have been removed by a vehicle due to its size.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call gardaí in Buncrana at 074 93 20540.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pictured at the launch of Your Personal Best Month were Professor Niall Moyna, Head of the School of Health and Human Performance at Dublin City University, Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.