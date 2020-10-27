Donegal gardaí re-issue their appeal in search for Cian Langeelan who has been missing for over four weeks

Gardaí in Milford have re-issued an appeal for information in relation to Cian Langelaan, 27, who has been reported as missing from the Falcarragh area.

Gardaí are hoping that everyone will do their best in keeping Cian to the forefront of their minds as they go about their daily business.

Concern is mounting in relation to Cian's whereabouts and his family are worried about him.

A Facebook page has been established whereby searches and information is being shared.

The last known sighting of Cian was one month ago on Sunday, September 27, in the Hornhead area.

Cian is described as being 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy-coloured hair.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to landowners in the area of Hornhead, and across the county, to check their land and outhouses.

This morning, Sergeant Eunan Walsh urged anyone who had any information to call gardaí.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or if they have had any contact from him are being asked to contact Milford Gardaí on 074 95 53060.