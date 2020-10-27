Donegal gardaí issue appeal for information after 6ft man reportedly punches vehicle windscreen until it smashes

Gardaí are appealing for information following a report of an incident where a man approached a driver in a car park and continued to punch the windscreen of his car until it smashed.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, October 21 shortly after 10pm in the car park beside McEllhinneys, in Ballybofey.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that a man reported that he was sitting in his car, when he was approached by a male who started knocking on the window. The report states that the man subsequently started to punch the windscreen of his car until it shattered.

The driver had to flee the car park and leave his car unattended.

The man in question is being described as being 6 ft tall of stocky build with grey hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call gardaí at Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.