Chip van targeted twice over the course of one week in Donegal village

Milford Gardaí are investigating the theft of a generator that occurred between Sunday, October 18 at 10.45pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday, October 20, main street, Creeslough.

The EMC2800 generator was stolen from a fast-food van.

The second incident was one of criminal damage and it happened between 10.30pm on Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22 when the front shutter of the van was damaged.

If anyone observed any activity in the area of where this van was parked over the course of those few days that might assist with the investigation or if anyone has any information in relation to the stolen generator, please call Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.