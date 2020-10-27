Gardaí seek information from the public following burglary that took place within the space of 30 minutes

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at a house in the area of Castle Grove, Raphoe on Tuesday, October 20 between 5pm and 5.30pm.
The owner of the residence left leaving their home unsecured.
Gardaí say that it was later discovered that someone had been in the house while it was vacant and damage was caused to a television upstairs. A set of drawers upstairs was also disturbed but nothing was taken from the house.
Sergeant Eunan Walsh said: "We are hopeful that someone may recollect having seen something as it occurred during such a short timeframe. If anyone observed any activity in the area or if anyone has any information that will assist Gardaí then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100."
