High seas, strong winds and scattered showers with sunny intervals forecast for Donegal today

Met Eireann warns of localised flooding this evening
There will be high seas on the Donegal coast today. It will be cool, fresh and very windy today with intervals of sunny spells and showers.
Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged, with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, especially in western parts of the province.
Met Éireann forecast maximum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.
Howling Halloween:
Very unsettled across Ireland this week.The disturbed weather pattern is expected to persist for the Halloween weekend.
View our Meteorologist's commentary here :https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/niqJPuDBJk
Warnings
A status yellow gale and small craft warning remain in place today.
Tonight
It will be mainly dry at first tonight, with showers becoming well scattered and winds easing. However, a spell of persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic, heavy at times, with a risk of localised flooding in the west.
Minimum temperatures 7 to 9 degrees, with mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly winds at first, backing southerly and strengthening in western coastal areas, then veering south to southwest later in the night.
Red Circle is Hurricane Epsilon on Saturday, Purple Circle on the right is the rapidly deepened low pressure system that brought bade weather last week and Ireland in the green circle
