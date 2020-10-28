Donegal radio presenter to receive Oireachtas na Gaeilge's Lifetime Achievement

Oireachtas na Gaeilge recently announced that the Oireachtas Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 will be presented to the Irish language presenter, Áine Ní Churráin, who recently retired as the presenter of Barrscéalta, on Raidió na Gaeltachta, following a wonderful career, spanning four decades.

The award, which will be presented during the annual Oireachtas Media Awards Ceremony, which will be held online this year, acknowledges the invaluable contribution that Ms. Ní Churráin has made to the Irish language sector during her career with Raidío na Gaeltachta.

Áine began her career with Raidío Na Gaeltachta in 1980. Ahead of her time, Áine presented a programme called 'Líon Tí' which was directed at women for the most part from her offset. In 1996, she began presenting 'Barrscéalta' and was the voice that people across the county, and the country, switched on to each morning, at 11am.

She began her daily show, on many occasions, with a description of the weather outside the Derrybeg studio. People laughed with her, shed a tear with her, and celebrated life-events with Áine on the radio. Over the years, many school children who would have won awards and competitions would have received their well-earned recognition on the show being interviewed by Áine.

Many would describe her as a 'true lady' of Donegal journalism.

The President of Oireachtas na Gaeilge, Liam Ó Maolaodha, congratulated Áine, adding the Gaoth Dobhair lady was always present at both the Pan Celtic and Oireachtas na Gaeilge. He added that Áine fittingly carried out her first-ever live interview with, the actor and writer, Joe Steve Ó Neachtain in 1980.

Áine said that it was a great and special honour to be receiving the coveted award.

Since news of her award, hundreds of messages of congratulations have flowed onto social media platforms such is the popularity of the former radio presenter.

Comhghairdeachas ó chroí leat a Áine........