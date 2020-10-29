Contact
A Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall has been issued for Donegal
A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Donegal with heavy and persistent rain forecast.
Met Éireann has forecast flooding is possible in some areas, with rainfall of between 30mm to 60mm expected.
The warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick came into effect at midnight and remains in place until 6am tomorrow.
Howling Halloween:— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2020
Very unsettled across Ireland this week.The disturbed weather pattern is expected to persist for the Halloween weekend. Weather warnings at https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt
View our Meteorologist's commentary here :https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/niqJPuDBJk
