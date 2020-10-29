A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in effect for Donegal with heavy and persistent rain forecast.

Met Éireann has forecast flooding is possible in some areas, with rainfall of between 30mm to 60mm expected.

The warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick came into effect at midnight and remains in place until 6am tomorrow.