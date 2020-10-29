LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is it time to bring back golf?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR



Sir,

As someone who enjoys a regular game of golf, the decision to suspend all golf activity and close golf courses with the move to Level 5 restrictions is hugely disappointing.

People have taken to social media to express their own feelings on the decision, and there have been some fine articles written, pointing out why this move is so incredulous.

Me, I'm spending my days practicing my chipping in the garden, and hoping for a move to Level Fore.

Yours,

A disgruntled golf fan

