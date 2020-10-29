We want to help make your Halloween even more spookatcular and fang-tastic

Contact
We want all the young people of Donegal to have a fang-tastic Halloween this year despite the fact that they cannot go from door-to-door trick or treating.
So, we decided to ask you to send us your photographs, snaps and videos.
We will use some of them in your local newspaper; the Donegal Democrat, the Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and the Inish Times.
We will select a few to use as ghostly galleries and we prey some of your best videos go viral......
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
