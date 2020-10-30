Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal County Council warns people not to supply waste materials for bonfires this Halloween

Authority highlights the physical and environmental dangers associated with bonfires

Bonfire warning .

Bonfires warning

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Council (DCC) are asking the community to remember that bonfires can cause serious damage and injuries both to our environment and to our health.

The authority recognises that there has been a significant reduction in the number of bonfires over recent years due to the changing public perception in relation to responsible waste management and the use of recycling services.

In the lead up to Halloween Night Donegal County Council is asking householders, businesses and communities not to provide materials for bonfires.

The Waste Awareness Officer with DCC, Suzanne Bogan, said: “While traditionally wood and straw were used on bonfires in recent times materials such as tyres, mattresses, couches, furniture, plastics, aerosols, foam, metal, painted timber, treated timber, household waste etc are burned on bonfires.

"This type of activity is illegal. It is also an offence to supply waste materials to parties collecting for bonfires. The uncontrolled burning of these waste types is very damaging to our health and environment as harmful dioxins are created and released into the air that we breathe."

Bonfires can also very often be built close to houses and other property and can cause serious damage and injuries particularly where the burning of highly combustible materials is taking place.

Have a look at the "Stay Safe at Halloween” video message created by the Donegal Fire Service on the Donegal County Council’s social media page.

She added: “Donegal County Council is currently monitoring a number of locations where waste materials have been supplied as bonfire material over the past number of years”.

To protect human health and the environment, Donegal County Council is asking all businesses and commercial outlets who deal in, or have dealt with, the sale, supply, delivery, collection or treatment of tyres or waste tyres, for example; tyre retailers, suppliers, car dealerships, plant hire, scrap yards and waste collectors/facilities etc; to ensure that all tyres and waste tyres are safely secured and managed accordingly so as they do not potentially or inadvertently form part of any bonfire(s).

Contact the Emergency Services by calling 999 or 112 if you see a bonfire being lit close to buildings, trees, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas.

For more information on authorised waste services visit www.mywaste.ie.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie