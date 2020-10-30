Donegal clergy to be among those who offer prayers online for the dead at 3pm on Sunday

the bishops and priests of Ireland will lead a short service of prayer at 3pm to dedicate the month of November to ‘Remembrance of the Dead and Prayer for the Bereaved’ this Sunday, November 1, the eve of All Souls’ Day.

Bishops invite the whole country to unite in the moment which will be followed by parish liturgies throughout the month of November, reaching out as much as possible to those who cannot be physically present.

The bishops said: “November is a time for remembering and praying for our loved ones who have gone before us and whose loss we feel. It is a time when we are particularly conscious of those in our parishes who are grieving and all those families who have lost loved ones in the past year. More than most years, this November will be especially poignant as we remember all those who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We mark this time of year in our parishes with events like the blessing of the graves, the celebration of remembrance services as well as commemorating All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day. As a result of the current Covid-19 restrictions, it will not be possible for us to gather together for these annual events. We will still reach out in November, a month we traditionally pray for our dead, to offer spiritual support to the bereaved.”

Those wishing to join in the prayer service on Sunday are invited to tune in to their local Cathedral or parish webcam.