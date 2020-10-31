Changed times as annual cancer charity ball to go virtual

The committee responsible for organising the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball 2020 has taken the decision to cancel the event in order to comply with Government guidelines concerning Covid-19 restrictions.

This annual highlight on the north west social calendar was due to take place at The Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny on Friday, November 27.

The committee would like to express its gratitude to Ciaran and Rose Blaney and all at the Silver Tassie Hotel for their understanding and support concerning this decision.

The committee would also like to take this opportunity to thank the local businesses who have supported and sponsored this event year after year.

It is their hope that the loyalty of so many business owners to this important local charity will be repaid in these challenging times by customer loyalty and a commitment to spend locally.

Maura Lynam and Caroline Davis, committee members, pictured at the North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball at the Silver Tassie last year



The North West Breast Cancer Charity Ball is more than just an event – it is a community. Every year we see the same smiling faces coming through the doors, eager to support the aims of the ball and intent on having a good night.

The organisers say they will miss those smiling faces this year...and the glitz and the glamour!

“However, while Covid 19 has robbed us of many things, it has not robbed us of our commitment to the aims of the ball,” a committee spokesperson said.

“We as a committee are intent on continuing to support ongoing research into breast cancer and its treatment.

“Breast cancer has not gone away and those in our community living with a breast cancer diagnosis continue to need our support.

“While we are acutely aware that many people are struggling financially we believe that this year we have the opportunity to continue to build on the work we have begun even if only in a small way.”

For these reasons, the committee has decided to launch an online fundraising campaign.

Anyone wishing to contribute to this important community event can get further details on the North West Charity Ball Facebook page