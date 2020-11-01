HAIR COLUMN: Balayage and classic bobs ahead of lockdown

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

This week has been completely different from last week for a lot of us. I was closed up again on Thursday last week but before I did there was a lot of hairdressing going on.

I did a few heads of balayage. This is a technique which involves brightening the ends to anything from brown to copper or blonde. The roots are left dark so it is a maintenance free colour. The most important thing about this technique is how one colour bleeds into the other. It should flow seamlessly as you can see from the photograph.

The next hair-do I want to tell you about is the classic layered bob. What is very popular at the moment are cool ash tones. However, we went the opposite here with Hillary (pictured).

Classic bobs are perfect for all types of hair



She prefers the warm golden tones and I have to agree. We did a bright blonde with light copper highlight and finished off with a warm copper blonde toner.

Hillary has fine silky hair but this style is adaptable to most hair types.

If you need any products from the salon or brushes just call 071 98 43777.

You can leave a message with your number, I will contact you .