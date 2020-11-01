HAIR COLUMN: Balayage and classic bobs ahead of lockdown

Contact
A gorgeous balayage by Fionnuala at Arroo
Hello Donegal and beyond . . .
This week has been completely different from last week for a lot of us. I was closed up again on Thursday last week but before I did there was a lot of hairdressing going on.
I did a few heads of balayage. This is a technique which involves brightening the ends to anything from brown to copper or blonde. The roots are left dark so it is a maintenance free colour. The most important thing about this technique is how one colour bleeds into the other. It should flow seamlessly as you can see from the photograph.
The next hair-do I want to tell you about is the classic layered bob. What is very popular at the moment are cool ash tones. However, we went the opposite here with Hillary (pictured).
Classic bobs are perfect for all types of hair
She prefers the warm golden tones and I have to agree. We did a bright blonde with light copper highlight and finished off with a warm copper blonde toner.
Hillary has fine silky hair but this style is adaptable to most hair types.
If you need any products from the salon or brushes just call 071 98 43777.
You can leave a message with your number, I will contact you .
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Dr Fergal Tuffy, Technology Innovation Manager at NWRC's Business Support Centre which has won the TES award for Best Employer Engagement
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.