There may be thundery hail in Donegal today amidst scattered showers

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers of rain or hail today, Tuesday. There may be some heavy and a few possibly thundery, in areas. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with mostly moderate westerly winds, fresher on coasts.
Tonight
Any remaining showers will die out later this evening and it will become dry with clear spells. There will be some patches of mist or fog will form overnight. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with frost developing.
