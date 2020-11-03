Gardaí investigate burglary at St Eunan's College in Letterkenny

Contact
Gardaí investigate burglary at St Eunan's College, Letterkenny
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for public assistance following a burglary at St Eunan's College, Letterkenny.
The incident occurred on Halloween night, Saturday, October 31 between 10.45pm and 11.50pm.
Entry was gained to the school by forcing open double doors.
Gardaí say it would appear that vandalism was the motive on the night as a lot of damage was caused in one of the college rooms.
A window was smashed from the inside of the college. A computer was also smashed as was a glass Covid-19 screen. It is understood that nothing was stolen during the incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
