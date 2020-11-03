Gardaí appeal to the public for information following fatal road collision in Donegal

Contact
Garda appeal for information following fatal road traffic collision in Stranorlar
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Stranorlar on Monday, November 2 at approximately 9.20am.
The incident took place in Admiran Street and involved two jeeps and one car.
The driver of the car, a man in his 60's was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in critical condition and has since passed away.
Anyone with dashcam footage or who was witness to the incident is asked to call Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
