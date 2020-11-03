Donegal gardaí investigate two instances of cars being set alight over Halloween weekend

Contact
Emergency services attended the scene of both fires in Donegal
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Glassalt area shortly after midnight on Sunday morning.
Gardai received a report of a vehicle on fire in the middle of the road. The fire brigade attended the scene and the vehicle was then towed away for examination.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
Ballybofey
In another incident, a car set alight in Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Saturday at around 7.50pm. A car was set alight in the carpark of shopping units in the area.
The fire brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to the event.
You can call gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
