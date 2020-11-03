Donegal gardaí investigate burglaries in both Letterkenny and Ballybofey

Gardai are seeking the assistance of the public following a burglary that occurred in Letterkenny on Friday between 5.30am and 7am on Plunkett O'Boyle road, Letterkenny.

Gardaí say that a window was smashed at the rear of a house and attempts were made to force open a side door.

It is believed that entry was gained through the window and cash was stolen from the property.

If anyone observed any suspicious behaviour in that area, or have information which is relevant to the investigation, they are urged to contact Letterkenny gardaí on 074 91 67100.

Ballybofey

Meanwhile, gardaí are also seeking public assistance following a burglary at a derelict premisses Navenny Street in Ballybofey.

The incident between 8pm on Tuesday, October 27 and 11am on Wednesday, October 28.

A side door of the premises was forced open and entry was gained to the premises.

The fire extinguisher in the building was set off and, at this point, it appears that nothing was taken from the building.

Gardaí are asking anyone who can assist them to contact them at their Letterkenny-based station on 074 91 67100 or you can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.