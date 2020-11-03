Cash taken in overnight burglary after front door was forced open to gain entry to Letterkenny shop

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the burglary of a shop on Pearse Road, Letterkenny, last night.

The incident occurred between and 2am and 2.30am.

The front door of the shop was forced open. After having gained entry, the till was forced open and a money box taken from within it. A sum of cash was taken.

It is believed that an attempt was made on a near-by property.

Gardaí are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area last night/early this morning to contact them on 074 91 67100.