Fog and mist will clear earlier today and make way for fresh weather across Donegal

Frost and mist will clear this morning to give a dry day with some sunny spells. However, cloud will gradually increase from the northwest as the day goes on.

Tonight

There will be clear spells tonight with lows of 0 to 5 degrees. It will be coldest in the south and southeast of the province, where the longest clear spells are expected. Some frost will form by dawn. A few mist and fog patches are possible too in the mainly light southwest or variable breezes.