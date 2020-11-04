Fog and mist will clear earlier today and make way for fresh weather across Donegal

Contact
Frost and mist will clear this morning to give a dry day with some sunny spells. However, cloud will gradually increase from the northwest as the day goes on.
Any lingering mist will clear this morning to leave a dry day countrywide with sunny spells. It will be somewhat cloudier at times in the northwest. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly light west to northwest breezes. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/BAHWpSH6o1— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 4, 2020
Tonight
There will be clear spells tonight with lows of 0 to 5 degrees. It will be coldest in the south and southeast of the province, where the longest clear spells are expected. Some frost will form by dawn. A few mist and fog patches are possible too in the mainly light southwest or variable breezes.
