A US representative with strong Donegal ties is excited to return to congress for fourth term

Contact
Donegal immigrant's son Congressman Brendan Boyle re-elected to Congress
A US representative who enjoys strong links with Donegal is excited to return to Congress for his fourth term.
Brendan's father, Francis, left Glencolmcille 50 years ago - at the age of 19, and made a life for himself and his family in America. He worked in a warehouse as a custodian.
Earlier this year, Brendan,43, was the recipient of the prestigious 2020 John F Kennedy Medal.
On being elected, once again, Brendan tweeted: "Thank you for all the voters in #PA2. Excited to return to Congress for my fourth term."
Yesterday afternoon, he tweeted: "I am still confident that when all the votes are counted @JoeBiden will carry and be the next president of the United States."
