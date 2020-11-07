Sunny spells across this Donegal this morning but clouds are due on the horizon this evening

The mist and fog is due to clear across this morning and make way for some sunshine. It will become cloudier during the evening with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Dry with sunny spells in the north and east this morning, with mist and fog clearing. Cloud and patchy drizzle in the southwest this morning will extend northwards this afternoon, but eastern areas will stay dry with sunny intervals. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 7, 2020

Tonight

It will be cloudy and misty tonight and rain will spread northwards to all areas overnight. It will be heavy, at times. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, occurring early in the night, with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Tomorrow

Rain will continue for a time tomorrow morning, but it will clear away to the north leaving a mostly dry but cloudy day.