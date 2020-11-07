WARNING: Popular snacks sold in major supermarket recalled from shelves in Ireland over pesticides

Contact
WARNING: Popular snacks sold in Aldi recalled from shelves in Ireland over pesticides
The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for all batches of Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.
The product is sold in Aldi stores.
The pack size affected is 250g with all batch codes and best before dates. The product originates in Germany.
Photo: The implicated Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix packaging
"All batches of Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix are being recalled due to the presence of the pesticide ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds used in the product," reads a notice published by the FSAI.
"This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.
"The implicated product was sold in Aldi stores, point-of-sale recall notices are being displayed."
#FoodAlert ⚠️— FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) November 3, 2020
Snackrite Savoury Snack Mix due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.
For further information on this alert, please see: https://t.co/sq0o3asIA0 pic.twitter.com/1wg731qxV4
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.