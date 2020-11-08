Unsettled weather being forecast for this week in Donegal

There will be some outbreaks of rain across the county this morning. However, it will turn mostly dry this afternoon but with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will move in from the south overnight. Mist and fog will become quite extensive.

Cloudy, damp and misty this morning with rain in Ulster clearing northwards. Becoming drier today with a few showers in Munster and Connacht but staying cloudy with mist, drizzle and fog patches. More persistent rain will move into the south by evening. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees. pic.twitter.com/s6fqOxkIpS November 8, 2020

Overview

According to Met Éireann it will become increasingly unsettled with a risk of heavy rain mid-week. Latest guidance suggests Wednesday will be a very wet day with heavy rain across the country. There is a risk of flooding in some areas. Rain will eventually clear northwards on Wednesday night allowing it to turn drier and colder for a time.