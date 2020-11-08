Ballyshannon native lets his feet do the talking as he raises much-needed funds for mental health

Contact
Ballyshannon-native, David McGurrin is organising a fundraiser on behalf of Connect Mental Health.
Currently Limerick-based, David aims to cover the 271km distance between his Dooradoyle home and Ballyshannon.
His gofundme page reads: "With Level 5 restrictions upon us, it can be an extremely difficult time for everybody’s mental health, particularly anybody who is isolated and away from friends and family during these unprecedented times."
Due to the Level 5 restictions in place, David will complete the distance by running within a 5k radius of his home and hopes he complete his run by December 1.
His page reads: "In an effort to do something positive during these challenging times, I am hoping to raise money for “Connect Mental Health” by running (and maybe walking by the end) the distance from where I currently live in Dooradoyle, Limerick back home to Ballyshannon in Donegal which is approximately 271km (approxiamtely 7km per day). This will be completed within a 5km radius over the duration of the Level 5 restrictions, ending on December 1."
Connect Mental Health is a community-based mental health organisation promoting positive mental health in Donegal through an annual programme of events, online workshops and supports delivered to young people and adults, in the community.
