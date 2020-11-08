Tidy towns committee need your input for Donegal heritage trail

Contact
The Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns and the Workhouse are in the process of creating a Heritage trial in the village.
An App and a leaflet will be created to complement the trial.
The committee are looking for stories, fact or fiction, historical facts and artefacts about the area.
If you have any material you would like to share, please contact Susan on 086 3717 407.
