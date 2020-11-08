A wonderful weekend across Donegal with some rain expected tonight

Contact
It has to be said that it we have enjoyed lovely weather this weekend and it will continue to remain mostly dry this evening. However, outbreaks of rain will move in from the south overnight. Mist and fog patches will form too. Rain will become patchy towards morning. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southeast breezes.
Tomorrow
It will be mostly cloudy on Monday with some patchy rain to start, but drier brighter periods will develop in places during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate southeast breezes.
