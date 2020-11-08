Contact

Five-bedroom Donegal house with beautiful views to be auctioned this Thursday

Property comes with an advised minimum value of €250,000

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A substantial five-bedroom detached house with views of Donegal Bay is listed for sale in online auction platform Youbid.ie’s next live-streamed event on Thursday, November 19.

The 280 sq mts residence on the Golf Course Road in Tullaghcullion, Donegal town, comes with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €250,000.

The ground floor of the house features well-proportioned rooms, including a utility room, entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/dining area, utility room, family room, WC and bedroom with an en-suite.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, two with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

The property, which features basement level space for open plan living accommodation or a playroom with external access, also boasts a detached garage.

The house is heated with oil fired central heating and features double glazed windows throughout.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen over 80% of properties listed sold at an average of 10% over reserve prices.

In its September auction, a four-bedroom detached bungalow in Dunfanaghy sold for almost two and a half times its reserve price following 135 bids.

The properties for the November 19 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email info@youbid.ie for more details.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

