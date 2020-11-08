Donegal Covid-19 incidence remains highest in Donegal this evening

Contact
There are 59 new cases in Donegal today with the counties 14 day incidence rate at 295.2 per 100k - the highest in the country.
Statistics from NPHET also show that the number of new cases presenting in Donegal is highest in the country today - outside of Dublin.
Over the last two weeks, 470 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Donegal.
542 new Covid-19 cases have been reported nationally this evening and 2 additional Covid related deaths.
There are currently 25 confirmed cases in Letterkenny. There are no cases in ICU, at present.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Fr John Joe Duffy, one of nine winners in the Halloween bonus draw in Donegal GAA’s Win Your House in Dublin Draw, pictured with his nine draw tickets outside St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.