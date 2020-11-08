Donegal Covid-19 incidence remains highest in Donegal this evening

There are 59 new cases in Donegal today with the counties 14 day incidence rate at 295.2 per 100k - the highest in the country.

Statistics from NPHET also show that the number of new cases presenting in Donegal is highest in the country today - outside of Dublin.

Over the last two weeks, 470 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Donegal.

542 new Covid-19 cases have been reported nationally this evening and 2 additional Covid related deaths.



There are currently 25 confirmed cases in Letterkenny. There are no cases in ICU, at present.