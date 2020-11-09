Treasure Hunt competition success for John and Anna

Contact
Anna McCallion, one of the winners in the Treasure Hunt competition, pictured second from right with Mairead Cranley, Donegal Age Friendly Programme, Denis Kelly and Shauna McClenaghen
The winners of a special treasure hunt competition organised to celebrated Social Inclusion Week have been presented with their prizes.
During Social Inclusion Week 2020, through the Age Friendly Programme, Donegal County Council in partnership with the Inishowen Development Partnership organised a Treasure Hunt competition of the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal for older people.
Clues were read out each day on Greg Hughes’ Nine til Noon Show on Highland Radio and answers invited from the listeners.
At the end of the competition, the two lucky winners were John Bonner from Letterkenny and Anna McCallion, Buncrana.
They each won a tablet and have been offered training on using their new tablet by Denis Kelly, Inishowen Development Partnership.
John Bonner and his grand-daughter Kelly pictured with Mairead Cranley, Donegal Age Friendly Programme
Neither winner has ever used a tablet before and are looking forward to being shown what to do by Denis and his team.
John’s grand-daughter Kelly Bonner entered each day on behalf of her grandfather.
“I enjoyed having to guess the clues each day and I would ring Kelly up with the answers for her to email on my behalf,” John said.
Anna has a son living abroad and she is looking forward to learning how to Skype him with her new device.
Congratulations to both John and Anna and thanks are extended to Greg Hughes and Highland Radio for delivering the clues each day.
Thanks also to Inishowen Development Partnership and Denis Kelly for providing the prizes and training for both winners.
The clues and answers were as follows:
Sounds like a very small deer - Fahan
Large Irish sweater surrounded by water – Aranmore Island
Part of a garment and ball game - Slieve League
Hill for heir to throne – Mountcharles
Ruby fortified building – Redcastle
